From Iceland — Icelandic Meteorological Office Issues Yellow Warning For Much Of East

Icelandic Meteorological Office Issues Yellow Warning For Much Of East

Published July 4, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Icelandic Meteorological Office

The Icelandic Meteorological Office issued a yellow weather warning for the Northeast, East, Eastfjords, and Southeast last night through parts of today.

The new Reykjavík Grapevine print issue is out! Subscribe to it in our shop or join our High Five Club to get it in your inbox. If you like the great work we do here, consider joining the High Five Club to support us!

Considerable or heavy rainfall and possible water growth in rivers and streams can be expected. Additionally, wind gusts of up to 20 m/s and sharp winds above 30 m/s in the mountains are expected, which can be dangerous for pedestrians with rear winds. Precipitation will decrease later today.

The South and West will be partly cloudy, with low clouds at some places on the west coast. The weather will be warmest in the Southeast, where temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will be around 5-10 degrees in the Northeast and 10-19 degrees elsewhere.

As always, check SafeTravel before you get behind the wheel–it could save you time, money, convenience, or your very life.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Chris Burkard

The Icelandic Roundup: Chris Burkard

by

News
Grapevine’s 20th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

Grapevine’s 20th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

by

News
Parents In Selfoss Say System Harms Disabled People

Parents In Selfoss Say System Harms Disabled People

by

News
Pilot Training To Begin On Iceland’s First Electric Aircraft

Pilot Training To Begin On Iceland’s First Electric Aircraft

by

News
Farmers Wary About Potato Fungus

Farmers Wary About Potato Fungus

by

News
ÓX Earns, Dill Maintains Michelin Star

ÓX Earns, Dill Maintains Michelin Star

by

Show Me More!