From Iceland — Icelandic Meteorological Office Issues Yellow Warning For Much Of East

Photo by Icelandic Meteorological Office

The Icelandic Meteorological Office issued a yellow weather warning for the Northeast, East, Eastfjords, and Southeast last night through parts of today.

Considerable or heavy rainfall and possible water growth in rivers and streams can be expected. Additionally, wind gusts of up to 20 m/s and sharp winds above 30 m/s in the mountains are expected, which can be dangerous for pedestrians with rear winds. Precipitation will decrease later today.

The South and West will be partly cloudy, with low clouds at some places on the west coast. The weather will be warmest in the Southeast, where temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will be around 5-10 degrees in the Northeast and 10-19 degrees elsewhere.

As always, check SafeTravel before you get behind the wheel–it could save you time, money, convenience, or your very life.