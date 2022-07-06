From Iceland — One Third Of Icelanders Reportedly Believe In Elves

Photo by Phil Hearing / Unsplash

A recent survey by Prósent found 31% of Icelanders believe in elves, while 57% said they do not.

Additionally, 11% of respondents said they did not know whether they believed in elves, and 1% did not want to answer.

Significantly more women believe in elves than men, with 44% of women compared to only 27% of men saying they believe. The survey also found that nearly half of middle-aged and older people believe in elves, making this age group the most faithful to this belief.

There are also significantly more people in the countryside who believe in elves than in the capital area.

The survey sampled 2,300 people age 18 and older, and 51.6% responded.