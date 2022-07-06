From Iceland — One Third Of Icelanders Reportedly Believe In Elves

One Third Of Icelanders Reportedly Believe In Elves

Published July 6, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Phil Hearing / Unsplash

A recent survey by Prósent found 31% of Icelanders believe in elves, while 57% said they do not.

The new Reykjavík Grapevine print issue is out! Subscribe to it in our shop or join our High Five Club to get it in your inbox. If you like the great work we do here, consider joining the High Five Club to support us!

Additionally, 11% of respondents said they did not know whether they believed in elves, and 1% did not want to answer.

Significantly more women believe in elves than men, with 44% of women compared to only 27% of men saying they believe. The survey also found that nearly half of middle-aged and older people believe in elves, making this age group the most faithful to this belief.

There are also significantly more people in the countryside who believe in elves than in the capital area.

The survey sampled 2,300 people age 18 and older, and 51.6% responded.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Strætó Brings Back Night Bus From City Centre

Strætó Brings Back Night Bus From City Centre

by

News
High Winds Expected Around Iceland Today

High Winds Expected Around Iceland Today

by

News
Center To Host Ukrainian-Icelandic Friendship Day Next Week

Center To Host Ukrainian-Icelandic Friendship Day Next Week

by

News
RVK Newscast 194: The National Icelandic Horse Competition (Landsmót)

RVK Newscast 194: The National Icelandic Horse Competition (Landsmót)

by

News
Icelandic Dentists Prescribe Antibiotics More Than Their Nordic Colleagues

Icelandic Dentists Prescribe Antibiotics More Than Their Nordic Colleagues

by

News
Joint Statement On Finnish And Swedish NATO Membership

Joint Statement On Finnish And Swedish NATO Membership

by

Show Me More!