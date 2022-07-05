From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Chris Burkard


July 5, 2022

Joana Fontinha

Culture Editor Josie Anne Gaitens is joined by photographer, director, adventurer and author Chris Burkard to discuss his latest project in Iceland, as well as some of the themes of our latest cover feature, “Instagram vs Reality: How The Digital Age Of Tourism Changed Iceland Forever.”

Follow Chris for updates on his latest expedition.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

