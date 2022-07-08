From Iceland — Police Release 2018-2020 Crime Statistics

Photo by HMH

The National Commissioner of Police found the number of rapes decreased in 2018-2020, but the number of sexual offenses against children increased during this time, likely reflecting the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Between 2019 and 2020, the crime rate was similar. However, crime increased 6% in 2020 compared to the last five years, the study found. Specifically, privacy violations increased by a third and violent crimes, including domestic violence, increased by 8%.

Three murders were committed in 2020. Additionally, police seized 92 kilograms of marijuana during the year, which is substantially more than previous years.

The study points out that there was special emphasis on reporting domestic violence during pandemic lockdowns, which could be at least partially responsible for the increase in crime rates.