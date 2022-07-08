From Iceland — A Man Threatened Bloodshed On The Bus

Photo by KK70088/Wikimedia Commons

A man on the bus called another passenger a “fat belly” and told him to “shut up,” along with displaying other threatening behavior, reports Frettablaðið.

The man was holding an ice cream cone in one hand and a bouquet of flowers in the other. He proceeded to shout obscenities at a passenger, eventually threatening to beat up the passenger and saying “but not on the bus, no my dear, it has to be outside, I’m not going to shit out the bus with your blood.”

The other passenger told the man to calm down and focus on his ice cream. The driver eventually escorted the man off the bus at Hlemmur.

“Unfortunately, that happens,” says Guðmundur Heiðar Helgason, Stræto’s information officer. “Occasionally it happens that passengers take advantage of a driver, but it is rare that they or other passengers are threatened with death.”