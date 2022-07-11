From Iceland — Loki Foods Plans To Launch Plant-Based Cod Fillets In 2023

Published July 11, 2022

Loki Foods/Vísir

The entrepreneurial company Loki Foods intends to launch sustainable plant-based fish fillets in 2023. The company has received an investment of 85 million ISK from various investors, reports Vísir.

The founders of the company are Chris McClure and Björn V. Aðalbjörnsson. Chris says that so far, plant-based seafood has not been attractive enough to convince consumers to buy such products. He says the market for plant-based seafood is growing rapidly, partly due to global warming.

The company aims to launch a plant-based product that resembles cod in 2023. The company will also start selling salmon, tuna, and sturgeon roe made from plants by 2026. Loki Foods aims to make the “cod” that is the first on the market equal to real cod in terms of nutritional content, taste, and texture.

Plant-based fish products will help consumers avoid the microplastics and heavy metals that are often found in fish.

“As a company from the main seafood city in the world, it is our vision that Iceland will be at the forefront when it comes to and production of seafood from plants and research in that regard,” says Chris in a written response to Vísir.

Loki Foods has received investments from various parties such as the Icelandic fund MGMT Ventures, Sustainable Food Ventures, and VegInvest.

