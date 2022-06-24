From Iceland — RVK Newscast 193: Shooting in Hafnarfjörður

Photo by Art Bicnick

On this episode of RVK Newscast, Reykjavík Grapevine Culture Editor, Josie Anne Gaitens, is in Öskjuhlíð to go over the latest news: a shooting in the capital area, highest refugee numbers on record and safety for tourists in Iceland. Read on for more info and links!

Government officials and landowners met Tuesday evening and agreed to install an alarm system on the beach at Reynisfjara to alert visitors about dangerous conditions. Read more here.

A tourist has been killed after being struck by construction machinery in Djúpivogur in the East of Iceland yesterday. Read more here.

1,887 Refugees have arrived in Iceland this year—already the most to have been received by the country in one year. The vast majority are from Ukraine. Read more here.

A controversial asylum bill has been thrown out by parliament—for the fourth time. Read more here.

A shooter had been apprehended in the capital area town of Hafnarfjörður, after a 5 hour standoff. No one was injured in the attack. Read more here.

The Newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.

