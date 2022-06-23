From Iceland — Tourist Dies In Djúpivogur, Safety Measures Reviewed

Photo by Julia Staples

A foreign tourist died in the coast of Gleðivík in Djúpivogur last night, RÚV reports.

A man in his sixties was run over by a construction vehicle, as a safety cable that was supposed to separate pedestrian and driving traffic had been taken down. The case is now under investigation.

Reportedly, the man was on a walk with his relatives at the time of death. The relatives have already received trauma assistance from the Red Cross at Egilsstaðir.

The harbour area where the accident took place is a popular tourist destination. It is home to the artwork by Sigurður Guðmundsson—34 oversized eggs carved into stone. Since 2009 when the artwork was installed, the industrial activity in the harbour area increased substantially.

Authorities are now reviewing the safety protocols at the site, with the discussion of moving the artwork in place.