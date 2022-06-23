From Iceland — Officials To Install Alarm System At Reynisfjara

Officials To Install Alarm System At Reynisfjara

Published June 23, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Government officials and landowners met Tuesday evening and agreed to install an alarm system on the beach at Reynisfjara to alert visitors about dangerous conditions, reports Vísir.

Summer Sale on T-Shirts in the Grapevine shop! We only have a chance to wear a T-shirt outdoors for about 2 months of the year here in Iceland. To celebrate, we will offer a 20% discount on all our T-shirts! All shapes and sizes with all kinds of Iceland-themed motifs. Take a look!

This decision comes after a tourist was caught by one of the area’s notorious sneaker waves and died earlier this month. The tragic accident hasn’t been the only one at Reynisfjara, though. Vísir reports there have been 12 serious emergency calls to the beach since 2014, and of those, five people have died.

Representatives from the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the Icelandic Road Administration, and the Civil Protection Department of South Iceland presented a risk assessment for the area during the meeting. Furthermore, a consultation group will include representatives of those offices, as well as landowners, the search and rescue group Landsbjörg, the municipality of Mýrdalshreppur, and the Icelandic Tourist Board. The consultation group will create a timed action plan and submit its proposals to Minister of Tourism Lilja Alfreðsdóttir no later than September 30.

Director of Tourism Skarphéðinn Berg Steinarsson told Vísir that the meeting went well, and everyone is very willing to cooperate to ensure the safety of tourists in the area.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
More Refugees Than Ever Enter The Country

More Refugees Than Ever Enter The Country

by

News
Tourist Dies In Djúpivogur, Safety Measures Reviewed

Tourist Dies In Djúpivogur, Safety Measures Reviewed

by

News
Labour, Management & Central Bank Square Off Over Inflation–And How To Stop It

Labour, Management & Central Bank Square Off Over Inflation–And How To Stop It

by

News
Hafnarfjörður Shooting Suspect In Police Custody After Five-Hour Stand-Off

Hafnarfjörður Shooting Suspect In Police Custody After Five-Hour Stand-Off

by

News
Sustainability Education Should Be Included In Schools

Sustainability Education Should Be Included In Schools

by

News
RVK Newscast 192: Summer Solstice in Iceland!

RVK Newscast 192: Summer Solstice in Iceland!

by

Show Me More!