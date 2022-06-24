From Iceland — Icelandic Government Admits To Violations In National Court Cases

Photo by CherryX/Wikimedia Commons

Following decisions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Icelandic government has admitted to violations in 14 cases handled by the National Court, reports RÚV and Frettabladid.

In Iceland, all of the cases were heard by the same judge who was deemed to have been illegally appointed to the court. The 14 cases heard by the ECHR include everything from drug trafficking to corruption. An additional two plaintiffs received settlements with only the state.

Each plaintiff will be entitled to 4,000 euros and the choice to reopen their case in Icelandic court.

Vilhjálmur H. Vilhjálmsson, the lawyer for most of the plaintiffs, says the process is not over. “My clients must now decide whether they wish to pursue their claim for reopening on this basis. It seems to me from today’s deicsion of the Human Rights Court that it shows great confidence in the new reopening court.”