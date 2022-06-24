From Iceland — Road Into Landmannalaugar Opens For Summer Season

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Icelandic Road Administration opened the road into Landmannalaugar via the Sigalda Power Station yesterday, marking a late start to the summer season in this part of the Highlands.

Summer Sale on T-Shirts in the Grapevine shop! We only have a chance to wear a T-shirt outdoors for about 2 months of the year here in Iceland. To celebrate, we will offer a 20% discount on all our T-shirts! All shapes and sizes with all kinds of Iceland-themed motifs. Take a look!

An alternative route to Landmannalaugar through Landmannaleið has not been opened yet, but officials from the Icelandic Road Administration expect it to be accessible by jeep this weekend, reports Vísir.

Kjalvegur was the first major highland route to open this summer, and the route to Kjölur was opened next on June 10. Kaldadalsvegur was opened later on June 13.

A considerable amount of snow is still on Sprengisandsleið, so it is not expected to open until after the end of the month, Magnús Ingi Jónsson at the Icelandic Road Administration told Vísir.

A snowy winter and cold spring mean many other parts of the Highlands are still closed to drivers, according to RÚV. People who are planning to travel in the Highlands should check the Icelandic Road Administration’s traffic maps to make sure the roads they are planning to use are open and passable.