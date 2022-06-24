From Iceland — Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Rocks Langjökull Glacier

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Rocks Langjökull Glacier

Published June 24, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Screenshot/Icelandic Meteorological Office

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake occurred around 22:00 last night in Langjökull glacier, reports the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

Summer Sale on T-Shirts in the Grapevine shop! We only have a chance to wear a T-shirt outdoors for about 2 months of the year here in Iceland. To celebrate, we will offer a 20% discount on all our T-shirts! All shapes and sizes with all kinds of Iceland-themed motifs. Take a look!

About 100 aftershocks followed the earthquake, which was felt widely in west and south Iceland.

Icelandic Meteorological Office data shows there seismic activity has been increasing across the country. There were a total of 1,600 earthquakes last week—400 more than the previous week. Most active areas of Iceland experienced some seismic activity last week.

There have been numerous small earthquakes on the Reykjanes peninsula this week, though none were as large as the magnitude 3.9 earthquake detected near Grindavík on June 13. The area has been a hotspot for seismic activity and is being closely monitored after the eruption last year.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast 193: Shooting in Hafnarfjörður

RVK Newscast 193: Shooting in Hafnarfjörður

by

News
Icelandic Government Admits To Violations In National Court Cases

Icelandic Government Admits To Violations In National Court Cases

by

News
Road Into Landmannalaugar Opens For Summer Season

Road Into Landmannalaugar Opens For Summer Season

by

News
Icelandic State To Pay Damages To Woman Who Was Deported While Nine Months Pregnant

Icelandic State To Pay Damages To Woman Who Was Deported While Nine Months Pregnant

by

News
More Refugees Than Ever Enter The Country

More Refugees Than Ever Enter The Country

by

News
Tourist Dies In Djúpivogur, Safety Measures Reviewed

Tourist Dies In Djúpivogur, Safety Measures Reviewed

by

Show Me More!