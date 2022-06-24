From Iceland — Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Rocks Langjökull Glacier

Photo by Screenshot/Icelandic Meteorological Office

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake occurred around 22:00 last night in Langjökull glacier, reports the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

About 100 aftershocks followed the earthquake, which was felt widely in west and south Iceland.

Icelandic Meteorological Office data shows there seismic activity has been increasing across the country. There were a total of 1,600 earthquakes last week—400 more than the previous week. Most active areas of Iceland experienced some seismic activity last week.

There have been numerous small earthquakes on the Reykjanes peninsula this week, though none were as large as the magnitude 3.9 earthquake detected near Grindavík on June 13. The area has been a hotspot for seismic activity and is being closely monitored after the eruption last year.