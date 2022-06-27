From Iceland — Reykjanesbær Dance Group Wins World Championship

Photo by DansKompaní / Facebook

A group of young dancers from the dance school DansKompaní in Reykjanesbær just won a gold medal at the Dance World Cup in San Sebastian, Spain, reports Vísir.

Summer Sale on T-Shirts in the Grapevine shop! We only have a chance to wear a T-shirt outdoors for about 2 months of the year here in Iceland. To celebrate, we will offer a 20% discount on all our T-shirts! All shapes and sizes with all kinds of Iceland-themed motifs. Take a look!

The group competed in the children’s small group song and dance category.

The dancers who make up the group are: Alexandra Rós, Ósk, Andrea Ísold, Bryndís Björk, Emma Rún, Freyja Marý, Heiðrún Lind, Katla Dröfn, Rebekka Dagbjört, Sonja Rós, and Valgerður Pálína. The choreographer is Elma Rún. The scene is called “Over the Westfjords.”

DansKompaní announced the victory on its Facebook page.

“Everyone’s in shock … This is such a great achievement. We are completely overcome with pride,” Helga Ásta Ólafsdóttir, owner of DansKompanís, told Vísir.