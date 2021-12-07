From Iceland — RVK Newscast #149: HBO Filming Hit Show In Iceland & Yellow Flight Warning

Photo by Art Bicnick

After a week off for printing, Grapevine editor-in-chief Valur Grettison and his trusty Chief Morale Officer Pollý are back to take you through the latest in Icelandic news.

There is now less chance that the volcano in Grímsvötn will be going off, and therefore the orange alert for flight has been lowered down to a yellow alert. Read our latest article here.

COVID-19 is the same as before – too much. Current restrictions were due to expire today, but have been extended with no change. Read our Covid coverage here.

Jón Gunnarsson of the Independence Party has been made Minister of Justice, a very controversial appointment. Jón has been criticised for his anti-feminist views in the past, and other politicians have been questioning whether he is suitable for the role. Read more here.

In other news, Menthol cigarettes will be banned in Iceland and the price of fireworks are expected to skyrocket (pun intended). And lastly, actor Kaley Cuoco is in Iceland shooting HBO’s hit show, The Flight Attendant.

