From Iceland — Earthquakes Followed The Flood In Grímsvötn, Which Has Now Reached Its Peak

Photo by RAX/Vísir

RÚV reports that the expected flood in Grímsvötn seems to have reached its peak. This morning, the flow in Gígjukvísl river was measured at 2,800 cubic meters per second. Due to the falling water levels, earthquakes have occurred in the scene.

Become a member of our YouTube channel to get special access to our video content!

According to Hulda Rósar Helgadóttir, a nature conservation specialist at the Icelandic Met Office, the runoff is now decreasing on Grímsfjall. She also states that the subsidence of the ice cave in Grímsvötn is slowing down. Up until now, it has sunk almost 74 meters.

As expected, the flood was accompanied by earthquakes. Vísir reports that a tremor measured at 3.6 magnitudes shook Grímsvötn this morning around six o´clock. Several smaller earthquakes have then followed.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, sudden eruptions due to falling water levels are thought to trigger eruptions. As such, there is now an “orange warning” in effect for Grímsvötn, Vísir reports. This warning system pertains specifically to airplanes who may be flying over the volcano.