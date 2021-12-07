From Iceland — The Number Of People In The National Church Continues To Decrease

Photo by Ferdinand Stöhr/Unsplash

The number of people registered in the National Church continues to decrease, reports RÚV. However, the National Church is still by far the most populous religion in the country.

According to the Registers Iceland’s summary of registrations in religious and philosophical societies, 61 percent of the population was registered in the National Church at the beginning of December. Last year, 62.3 percent were registered and in 2019, the proportion was 65.2 percent.

Even though the number has continued to decrease, the National Church remains the most populous religion in Iceland with 229,314 people registered in it. The Catholic Church is in second place with 14,739 registered.

The number of registered people increased the most in Humanist Iceland, where 579 members were added to the register. This means an increase of 14.3 percent. The number of members of the Ásatrú Fellowship also increased by 8 percent, when 406 new members joined the group this year.

Registers Iceland states that the largest relative increase happened in the Salvation Army religious association. The group increased by 23.6 percent and has now 157 members registered in the association.