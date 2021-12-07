From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Current Pandemic Restrictions Extended Another Two Weeks

Photo by John Pearson

Following a government meeting that began this morning, Minister of Health Willum Þór Þórsson announced new pandemic restrictions, based on recommendations from Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason.

Willum told reporters that in light of the relevant situation–i.e., steadily declining active cases, but the arrival of the Omicron variant–the domestic restrictions currently in place will be extended for another two weeks. While he has no plans to relax the restrictions, he is hopeful that he will be able to do so soon.

Speaking of which, there were 116 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional eight at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 63 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

149 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,772 in domestic quarantine and 1,319 in isolation. 24 are currently in hospital with the virus, with five in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 451.6, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 28.9.

281,402 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 3rd, comprising 90% of those aged 12 and older. 113,677 have also received booster shots, while 39,396 have received an additional Jansen dose.

To sign up for a booster shot, you can visit vaccine.covid.is. More information on booster vaccination hours and locations can be found here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.