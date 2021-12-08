From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 120 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 16 Confirmed Omicron Cases

COVID Roundup: 120 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 16 Confirmed Omicron Cases

Published December 8, 2021

Words by
Photo by
John Pearson

There were 120 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 10 at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 66 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. In addition, there were a reported 16 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant recorded on Monday.

167 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,687 in domestic quarantine and 1,323 in isolation. 21 are currently in hospital with the virus, with five in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 444.2, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 30.0.

281,841 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 8th, comprising 90% of those aged 12 and older. 121,324 have also received booster shots, while 39,760 have received an additional Jansen dose.

To sign up for a booster shot, you can visit vaccine.covid.is. More information on booster vaccination hours and locations can be found here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

