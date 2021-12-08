From Iceland — Nominations For The Person Of The Year 2021 Now Open

Published December 8, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Varvara Lozenko

Vísir announces that readers of the outlet and listeners of Bylgjan radio station now have the opportunity to nominate the Person of the Year 2021. Everyone is free to submit their nominations.

The suggestions are accepted on Vísir’s website and the deadline for the nominations is December 13th. The submitted nominations will then be reviewed and voting will start after that. The winner will be announced in the annual New Year’s show in Reykjavík.

In addition to the person’s name, the submitted nominations must include information on why the person in question deserves to be nominated as the Person of the Year 2021. Voting will take place on Vísir’s website over Christmas.

Last year, health care workers won the title. Second place went to the director of Icelandic Genetics, Kári Stefánsson, and on third place was the Chief of Epidemiology, Þórólfur Guðnason.

