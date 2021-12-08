From Iceland — Anti-Vax Protest At Austurvöllur Last Night

Photo by Sigurjón/Vísir

Dozens of people gathered at Austurvöllur at 19:00 last night to protest the government’s vaccination policy, reports Vísir.

According to the news source, the protest was peaceful. Some of the participants put up signs with various messages to the government. Most of the signs were anti-covid restrictions and expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to vaccinate children.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been offered to children in Iceland since August. At first, the vaccine was suggested for 16-year-olds and older, but at the end of May, the European Medicines Agency approved its use for children aged 12 to 15 as well.

The decision was based on a study involving close to 2,000 children, who were divided into two groups: one received the actual vaccine (N=1,005), and the other was given a placebo shot (N=978). The results show that the protection the vaccine offers to kids aged 12 to 15 is 100%, as none of the vaccinated children got ill with the virus. However, 16 kids from the control group that were given placebo got sick.

Covid.is, the information website of the Directorate of Health, states that research has shown it’s safer to get vaccinated than catch the virus. This pertains both adults and children. People are much more likely to get seriously ill from the disease than to receive serious side effects after vaccination. Therefore, the health authorities recommend vaccinating all people, beginning from 12 years old.