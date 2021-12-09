COVID Roundup: 149 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Group Infection Traced Back To Christmas Buffets

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

There were 149 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional seven at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 80 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

There are now 20 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Iceland, and chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason told reporters that health officials have seen group infections arise that can be traced back to Christmas buffets, a popular holiday tradition in Iceland. He is advising that people opt instead for table service in light of the pandemic.

154 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,674 in domestic quarantine and 1,403 in isolation. 21 are currently in hospital with the virus, with five in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 448.1, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 30.3.

281,841 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 8th, comprising 90% of those aged 12 and older. 121,324 have also received booster shots, while 39,760 have received an additional Jansen dose.

To sign up for a booster shot, you can visit vaccine.covid.is. More information on booster vaccination hours and locations can be found here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.