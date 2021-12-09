From Iceland — Menthol Cigarettes Might Be Banned In Iceland

Menthol Cigarettes Might Be Banned In Iceland

Published December 9, 2021

A bill that will be submitted to Althingi next March proposes that the sale of menthol cigarettes should be banned in Iceland, reports Morgunblaðið.

European directive has already banned menthol cigarettes in the EU countries. Viðar Jensson, project manager for tobacco control at the Directorate of Health, says that it’s long overdue to implement the same directive here in Iceland.

The aim of the ban is to make cigarettes less desirable among teenagers, who are often more prone to smoke flavored cigarettes. “The introduction to this legislation states that tobacco products should not be disguised as something that they are not,” Viðar says.

In addition to banning flavored cigarettes, new warning labels on cigarette packages are introduced. Smokers tend to get used to the old pictures, which is why it is important to change the images every now and then.

