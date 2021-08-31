From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 80 Domestic Cases, 43 In Quarantine

Photo by Wikimedia Commons/NIAID

80 new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. Of those, 43 were quarantined at the time of diagnosis.

11 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with two in intensive care. 2,079 people are currently in quarantine, with another 844 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 287.7, while incidence at border screening is now at 15.3.

Bear in mind that there are domestic restrictions in effect, and new border restrictions have now started. These restrictions are set to expire on September 17th. After that, larger events may become possible, rising from a 200-person capacity to 500-person capacity with the use of speed tests, reports Kjarninn.

Pandemic restrictions have remained largely unchanged in recent weeks, except for the ability of spas and health and fitness facilities to begin operating at maximum capacity, up from the recent 75% cap.

While vaccinations do not 100% prevent infection or transmission of the coronavirus, they do drastically reduce the severity of infection and chance of transmission. The general public is advised to install the Rakning C-19 app if they have not already done so, and to update it if they already have.

People are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, wearing a mask when distance cannot be ensured, frequently wash their hands and use hand sanitiser, avoid contact with the immunocompromised and to get tested if they have any suspicion of infection.

Three people have died in the past week from COVID-19, the first deaths since May. This urges us to remember the importance of diligence in curbing the spread of the virus.

263,531 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of August 31st. That said, many Icelanders are now going in for a booster shot, in light of the spread of the Delta variant.

Those who are unvaccinated, semi-vaccinated or seeking a booster dose are currently welcome to Suðurlandsbraut 34 every weekday from 10:00 until 15:00. Around 300 people are attending the vaccination each day.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is.

