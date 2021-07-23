COVID Roundup: 76 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Gov’t Press Conference At 16:00 Today

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

76 new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. 46 of these people were outside quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

Three people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 1,043 people are currently in quarantine, with another 371 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 83.7, while incidence at border screening is now at 16.1.

As reported, most of those most recently infected have contracted the Delta variant, and most of them were already vaccinated. Of those, the majority received the single-shot Janssen vaccine. While vaccines do reduce the chances of infection and transmission, they do not completely prevent it. Although symptoms for the infected are for the most part mild, there have been some more serious cases, as evidenced by the hospitalisations.

Chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason submitted a memorandum to the government yesterday recommending new restrictions. The government is set to announce what those restrictions will be, based on his recommendations, at 16:00 Icelandic time today.

252,152 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of July 15th. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 15,002 vaccinations are underway, while 267,154 people have received at least the first dose.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

