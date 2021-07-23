From Iceland — Joining Rest Of Nation, Volcano Goes On Vacation

Photo by Art Bicknick

A recent report by University of Iceland geologists indicate that the eruption may be showing sign of slowing down.

The report, written by Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson, Sæmundur Ari Halldórsson and Joaquin M. Belart, is largely based on measurements made on the 19th of July. Compared with prior data, the average lava flow has been trending downwards, with the period from the 26th of June to the 2nd of July with 10 cubic meters per second, but the period from the 2nd of July to the 19th showing 7.5 cubic meters per second.

According to RUV, the total area of the lava field has increased very little in the last two weeks. Currently, it measures some 96 million cubic meters.

The Fagradalsfjall eruption has gone through many cycles, and the most recent report highlights the differences in this eruption from many we have seen before. Specifically, the magma in this eruption does not originate from chambers beneath a volcano, but instead from deeper veins. Previous increases in lava flow had indicated an erosion and widening of these channels, but geologists now believe that this widening has has decreased the overall pressure of the lava flow.

However, as the report notes, it is still too early to say for certain when this eruption will finish.

