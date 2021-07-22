From Iceland — Chief Epidemiologist: Domestic Restrictions Can Be Expected Soon

Photo by Lögreglan

78 domestic cases of the coronavirus were recorded yesterday, 59 of whom were outside quarantine. The majority of those infected have already been vaccinated; most of those, with the Janssen single-dose vaccine.

While these infections have not as yet led to many serious illnesses in Iceland, the virus has still been on the rise. Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason, and head of Civic Protection Víðir Reynisson held a press conference today on the matter.

Þórólfur pointed out that 236 people have been diagnosed with the virus since the beginning of July, 213 of whom were diagnosed in the past week alone. Relaxing border restrictions has led to the Delta variant coming into the country, he said, which accounts for the majority of new infections.

This has led to the new border restrictions which go into effect on June 26th. Further, those who received the Janssen vaccine will be called in next month to get a second dose.

Þórólfur said he has submitted proposal to Health Minister Svandís Svavarsdóttir on domestic restrictions, but that he will not discuss the details of this proposal until the Minister has reviewed it. He did say, however, that it would be wise to initiate domestic restrictions immediately.

The latest figures on the coronavirus in Iceland can be found here and below:

