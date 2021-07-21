From Iceland — Reykjavik Newscast #119: Raging Volcano

Photo by Art Bicnick

Alina & Art were lucky and witnessed a full day of raging volcano wonderland. But that is not all–a small lava-fall is rushing down into Meradalir, filling it up completely. Experts are predicting that the valley will fill up with lava, measuring up to ten meters in height, until it will exit and reach Suðurstrandarvegur. Volcanic pollution is still pesting the air and ruining our beloved Icelandic summer in the capital area, but luckily, changes in the wind are forecast. Geldingadalsgos always has something new in stock for us…

In unrelated news, this month we are offering walking tours of Reykjavík guided by Valur and Bjartmar Alexandersson, (co-presenter of The Icelandic Perspective), and Pollý. If you want to join in and meet the three of them, click this link.

