COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases, Another Vaccine Gets Use Permit In Iceland

No new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is.

One person is currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 127 people are currently in quarantine, down from 170 yesterday, with another 20 in isolation, up from 18 yesterday. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 1.9, as it was yesterday, while incidence at border screening is now at 4.1, up from 3.5 yesterday.

Vaccination data is now more exact. Vaccinations have begun for 21,174 people; 34,018 people have received at least one dose of two; 46,862 people have received both doses; and 12,844 people have been fully vaccinated. Bear in mind being “fully vaccinated” means that at least two weeks have passed since receiving the second dose.

Despite the European Medicines Agency finding no signs of danger for receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, Iceland will no longer be offering this vaccine to the public. However, the Jansen vaccine has received a market permit for Iceland, and will be amongst the vaccines given to people.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here (available only in Icelandic for now).

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

