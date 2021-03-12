From Iceland — Seismic Roundup: Livestreams Of Possible Eruption Site, Quakes Over 3.0 Magnitude Continue

Photo by Art Bicnick

There have been 22 earthquakes of a magnitude greater than 3.0 since midnight last night, at the time of this writing, the largest being a 5.0 at 07:43 this morning near Fagradalsfjall. In fact, every 3+ earthquake recorded so far today has been near Fagradalsfjall.

As reported, Fagradalsfjall is currently considered to be the most likely location for a volcanic eruption, if it happens, based on the most recent measurements. As it stands now, there is a roughly 50% chance that an eruption will occur.

As such, numerous sources have set up live feeds of the location. Two such live feeds can be seen below. If you cannot view the embeds in this article, direct links are viewable here and here.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.