From Iceland — Seismic Roundup: Roughly 50/50 Chance Of Volcano, Most Icelanders Not Worried

There have been 14 earthquakes of a magnitude of 3 or greater since midnight last night, at the time of this writing, with the largest being a 4.5. All of these were centered in Reykjanes, with all but three located near Fagradalsfjall. This mountain is expected to be the most likely location for a possible volcanic eruption.

Kristín Jónsdóttir, earthquake hazards coordinator at the Icelandic Met Office, said in a radio interview this morning that there was now around a 50/50 chance of an eruption. The magma deposit beneath the earth has been slowly making its way southerly. This movement itself is a sign that an eruption may be on the way.

Meanwhile, RÚV reports that a new Gallup poll has been conducted on who is able to feel the recent earthquakes and how they feel about them.

According to the results, about 85% of all Icelanders have felt the tremors. Most of these people live in Reykanes or the greater capital area. Interestingly, age seems to play a part: while most people up to age 49 have been able to feel the quakes, this declines precipitously the older one gets above this age.

Only 12% of Icelanders said they are very worried about the earthquakes, most of them living in Reykjanes. Women are also more likely to be worried about the quakes than men, with 42% of women and 24% of men saying the earthquakes worried them.

