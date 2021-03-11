From Iceland — COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Time Of Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Time Of Diagnosis

Published March 11, 2021

One new domestic case of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. This person was in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

One person is currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 170 people are currently in quarantine, with another 18 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 1.9, up from 1.6 yesterday, while incidence at border screening is now at 3.5, where it was yesterday.

12,763 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 20,526 vaccinations underway.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here (available only in Icelandic for now).

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

