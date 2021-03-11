From Iceland — Plans To Improve Accessibility To Natural Tourist Attractions

Photo by Art Bicnick

Thórdís KR Gylfadóttir, Minister of Tourism, and Guðmundur I. Guðbrandsson, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, announced that work will begin to improve infrastructure at various natural gems in Iceland, Fréttablaðið reports.

A total of ISK 764 million has been allocated from the National Plan for Infrastructure Development and ISK 807 million from the Tourist Attractions Investment Fund.

It is assumed that just over ISK 2.6 billion will be included in the National Strategy for the development of infrastructure for the years 2021-2023.

Access for everyone.

A total of 17 projects receive grants in excess of ISK 20 million.

Development is currently being planned at both Öxarárfoss and Dettifoss. The developments include better footpaths so that it will be easier for all pedestrians to access the areas.

The highest grants go to the ascent and bicycle path from Svínafell to the national park in Skaftafell, the construction of a tourist service building at Hengifoss and the final grant for the development at Þrístapi.

Other developments include construction of a forest house by Sólbrekkuskógur and path construction and bridging in Glerárdalur and a floating pier in Drangey.

