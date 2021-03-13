From Iceland — VIDEO: Iceland's Song For This Year's Eurovision Releases Today

Photo by Art Bicnick

Daði and Gagnamagnið’s song for this year’s Eurovision contest, titled “10 Years”, releases to the public today.

The song is about Fjóla, the daughter of Daði Freys Pétursson and Árný Fjóla Ásmundsdóttir. The couple have been together for ten years, hence the song’s name.

The song was leaked on Thursday via a tweet however Daði made no comment about it other than there was nothing he could do about it.

How love blossoms.

In an interview with RÚV, Daði explained the message behind the song.

“The song is about Árný and I having been together for 10 years. How love grows stronger over time.

The album cover is a picture of the face of Árný’s sweater, as Think About Things was with my face. This is actually a fairly direct continuation of Think About Things song.”

Excited to see how the people respond.

The song has been sung in English and Daði and Gagnamagnið will perform the song on stage in Rotterdam in May.

Daði told the news agency that he is looking forward getting feedback.

“Now I just can not wait to see the reaction to the song. I have put everything into this and hope it pays off for people. I’m not kidding with this at all.”

People on Twitter have been voicing their opinions on the song, with many people directly comparing it to last year’s song, “Think About Things.”