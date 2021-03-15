From Iceland — COVID Roundup: One Domestic Case Over The Weekend, In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

One new domestic case of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. This person was in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. There were no domestic cases on Saturday or Friday.

One person is currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 127 people are currently in quarantine, with another 20 in isolation, showing an increased number of people leaving quarantine. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 1.9, where it was at the end of last week, while incidence at border screening is now at 4.1, up from 3.5 last week.

12,888 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 21,283 vaccinations underway. 34,171 people have received at least the first dose.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here (available only in Icelandic for now).

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.