From Iceland — RVK Newscast #82: Volcano Could Go Off Without A Warning & COVID On The Rise


RVK Newscast #82: Volcano Could Go Off Without A Warning & COVID On The Rise

Published March 11, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Over the last 48 hours, we’ve had well over 2,000 earthquakes, with the strongest one being 5.1 in magnitude. Currently, the magma is only one kilometre from the surface, and geologists expect the volcano at Fagradalsfjall volcano will go off without warning. Also, COVID-19 is on the rise but miraculously, no one tested positive for the virus after attending the infamous Harpa concert last weekend where one guest tested positive for the so-called British strain of the virus was also attending. In some lighter news, Pollý has finally gotten her ball and Valur tries out some new hot chocolate (https://shop.grapevine.is/products/hot-chocolate-from-the-grumpy-whale)

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer – https://einstokbeer.com

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #83: 3,000 Earthquake in One Day & Stranded Humpback Whale in Garður

RVK Newscast #83: 3,000 Earthquake in One Day & Stranded Humpback Whale in Garður

by

News
Icelandic Composer Wins Joker Grammy

Icelandic Composer Wins Joker Grammy

by

News
People Warned Against Approaching Beached Whale In Garðskagi

People Warned Against Approaching Beached Whale In Garðskagi

by

News
New Regulation Proposals Submitted To The Minster Of Health

New Regulation Proposals Submitted To The Minster Of Health

by

News
Seismic Roundup: Chance Of Eruption Increases, Grindavík Residents Fed Up

Seismic Roundup: Chance Of Eruption Increases, Grindavík Residents Fed Up

by

News
COVID Roundup: One Domestic Case Over The Weekend, In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: One Domestic Case Over The Weekend, In Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

Show Me More!