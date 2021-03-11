From Iceland — RVK Newscast #82: Volcano Could Go Off Without A Warning & COVID On The Rise

Photo by Art Bicnick

Over the last 48 hours, we’ve had well over 2,000 earthquakes, with the strongest one being 5.1 in magnitude. Currently, the magma is only one kilometre from the surface, and geologists expect the volcano at Fagradalsfjall volcano will go off without warning. Also, COVID-19 is on the rise but miraculously, no one tested positive for the virus after attending the infamous Harpa concert last weekend where one guest tested positive for the so-called British strain of the virus was also attending. In some lighter news, Pollý has finally gotten her ball and Valur tries out some new hot chocolate (https://shop.grapevine.is/products/hot-chocolate-from-the-grumpy-whale)

