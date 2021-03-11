From Iceland — Iceland Temporarily Stops Vaccinations With The AstraZeneca Vaccine

Photo by Screenshot / Vísir

It has been decided to temporarily stop all vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine due to reports of possible serious side effects, Vísir reports.

This was stated by the chief epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðnason, who made the announcement at a civil defence meeting this morning.

Other countries such as Denmark and Norway have made the same announcement.

Halt the vaccinations!

Danish authorities halted the vaccinations with the British vaccine due to there being reports of serious adverse reactions regarding blood clots.

Þórólfur said at the information meeting that information had also been received about a death in Austria, however a statement from the European Medicines Agency stated that there was no evidence of a causal link between the blood clots and the vaccination.

This is under closer scrutiny and further information from the European Medicines Agency is expected.

This is a public service announcement…

Despite what the European Medicines Agency have said regarding the vaccine, Icelandic authorities have agreed to stop all vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the interest of public safety.

Þórólfur has said he strongly expects that this will only last a few days.

No serious illness has been reported in Iceland in connection with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The main concerns around vaccinations are currently about prioritization; many people have complained about the order in which people are receiving the dose, however there are currently no plans to change said order.

