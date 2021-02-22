From Iceland — Numerous More Suspects Now Held Over Reykjavík Shooting

Photo by HMH

Two more arrests have been made connected to the shooting of a man in Reyjkavík on February 13th, and details of the wide international mix of detainees in this case have emerged.

Fréttablaðið reports that two men were apprehended on Saturday. One was released on Sunday while the other remains in custody pending further investigation, bringing the total of detainees in this case to nine.

Those arrested in connection with this case span a broad range of nationalities, including Icelanders, according to RÚV. All are being held in solitary confinement at Hólmsheiði prison.

Police believe that they have the shooter in custody, and are investigating whether the killing relates to a dispute between individuals or between groups.

Armando Bequiri was shot outside his home in Rauðagerði, while his pregnant wife and young child were inside. RÚV suggests that the killer waited outside the home and shot him several times with a silenced pistol.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.