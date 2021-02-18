From Iceland — More Arrests In Reykjavík Shooting Case

Photo by HMH

Following raids and arrests around Iceland’s capital region this week, seven people are currently being held by police in connection with the shooting of a man in Reykjavík last Saturday.

On Sunday, a man in his forties was arrested and remanded in police custody until the end of this week.

Then on Monday police raided houses around Selfoss. Fréttablaðið reports that operations involved Víkingasveitin—the Icelandic police tactical team—and that three people were arrested. They will remain detained until Tuesday next week while police continue their investigations.

The story developed further last night when four more people were arrested in connection with the shooting. According to Fréttablaðið a woman was subsequently released, and the three remaining detainees were taken before a judge at the Reykjavík District Court under heavy guard.

Margeir Sveinsson, the officer leading the investigation on behalf of Reykjavík police, said: “Whether this is a single case of two people in a dispute—or something else—we are looking at all the possible aspects,” Fréttablaðið reports.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.