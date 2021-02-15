From Iceland — Albanian Shot in Reykjavík, Man Arrested

Photo by Art Bicnick

On Saturday night an Albanian man was shot dead outside his home in the Rauðagerði area of Reykjavík, Frettablaðið reports.

A man in his forties has been arrested, and appeared before Reykjavík District Court yesterday evening. He was remanded in custody until Friday while police investigate the shooting.

Security was tight last night around the court in Hafnarstræti, with members of Víkingasveitin—the Icelandic police tactical unit—in unmarked cars nearby. When the arrested man left the court in handcuffs, neither his lawyer nor police spoke to reporters.

The dead man leaves a pregnant wife and young child, who were at home at the time he was shot. Their neighbours reported hearing nothing unusual.

