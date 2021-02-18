From Iceland — Sexy Smite: Rúrik "The Siren" Blesses Us Mortals With His Music

Photo by Sony Music Entertainment Denmark

Hear ye hear ye! Fellow mortals, I bid that thee hear ye.

As of the 19th of February, we shall be blessed by Rúrik Gíslason; the man bun rocking, hotter than hot, former Icelandic footballing God.

For he, in his almighty wisdom, will hand unto us mere mortals his newest venture… Music.

That’s right. The once almighty footballer turned international super hottie model has turned his focus towards music production. The song is called “Older” and it’s out 19th February.

Just what the doctor ordered.

The literal embodiment of perfection, Rúrik, has collaborated with one of Iceland’s brightest producers; Doctor Victor (Victor Guðmundsson). And yes, he’s actually a doctor.

Doctor Victor is mostly known for producing music that combines bass and future house, however this song with the sexy smiter has much softer house tones.

One of his most popular songs, Sumargleðin, released back in 2019, was a smash hit here in Iceland.

The doctor has performed a variety of DJ sets both in Iceland and in Slovakia, where he finished his medical degree.

This won’t get old.

The song itself is titled “Older” and it carries a rather refreshing message with its sincere lyrics.

Rúrik’s velvety vocal tones sing about the importance of having fun in life and achieving ones best in what they do. A fine message from a very fine man.

The song goes on to tell listeners to ignore expectations and do what you love before getting “Older.” Ironic considering it was sang by someone who seems to get better and better with age.

The song is being published by Sony Music Entertainment Denmark and is coming to streaming services tomorrow. Fellas watch out, your girl just might swoon a bit too much when she hears this one.

