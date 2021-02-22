From Iceland — RVK Newscast #76: Two COVID Cases In One Week


RVK Newscast #76: Two COVID Cases In One Week

Published February 22, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Iceland is still doing remarkably well in the good fight against COVID-19. The borders are still quite strict though, but that will change on May 1st. It has also been announced that social restrictions will be eased before the end of the week. Also—we have a new sponsor! It’s Einstök, and we have a new game if you want to win a t-shirt.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Numerous More Suspects Now Held Over Reykjavík Shooting

Numerous More Suspects Now Held Over Reykjavík Shooting

by

News
Guðmundur Felix: “Life is good, I am almost free of pain.”

Guðmundur Felix: “Life is good, I am almost free of pain.”

by

News
Þórólfur Guðnason Submits Proposals To Relax Meeting Restrictions

Þórólfur Guðnason Submits Proposals To Relax Meeting Restrictions

by

News
COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case Over The Weekend

COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case Over The Weekend

by

News
Rescue Squad To Be Freed From Firework Finance

Rescue Squad To Be Freed From Firework Finance

by

News
Hatari Drops New Neyslutrans Remix Album

Hatari Drops New Neyslutrans Remix Album

by

Show Me More!