From Iceland — COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases Yesterday

Published February 23, 2021

No new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is.

Nine people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 24 people are currently in quarantine, with another 17 in isolation, down from yesterday. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 1.4, down slightly from 1.6 yesterday, while incidence at border screening is now at 4.9, where it was yesterday.

10,554 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 6,825 vaccinations underway. The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here (available only in Icelandic for now).

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

