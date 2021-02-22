From Iceland — Guðmundur Felix: "Life is good, I am almost free of pain."

Photo by Facebook / Guðmundur Felix Grétarsson

Guðmundur Felix Grétarsson, who had his arms transplanted in Lyon last December, has started to come to terms with his situation.

20 years ago, Guðmundur lost both of his arms in due to a high voltage shock whilst working as an electrician.

He moved to Lyon in 2013 in order to be closer to the hospital that would eventually do the 14 hour surgery to give him new arms.

Now, his arms “hang directly on the seams” and his elbows push up to lighten the weight of his new arms.

A promising recovery.

In a video on his Facebook page, he says now is a great time to start a new life.

Updates from 20.02.2021 Posted by Felix Gretarsson – Coaching on Saturday, 20 February 2021

He goes on to say that “It will get better over time and there is also the possibility of having plastic surgery.”

Today was the first time he went outside and what better time to do so than in the beginning of the French spring.

“This is a great time to start a new life. Life is good, I am almost free of pain and take very little painkillers, “says Guðmundur Felix in the Facebook video.

