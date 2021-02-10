From Iceland — Arm Transplant Patient Gives Finger To Rejection Concerns

Photo by Guðmundur Felix Grétarsson / Facebook

A man who received two new arms in a transplant last month remains optimistic, despite his body showing signs of rejecting their new arms. Yesterday he demonstrated his positive spirit by releasing a video of himself in his hospital bed, persuading his new hand to pick his nose.

Guðmundur Felix Grétarsson lost both arms in 1998 when he was electrocuted while working as an electrician. He received the transplant in France last month, and has since been recovering in a Lyon hospital.

Last week his body developed some red spots which indicate transplant rejection, Frettablaðið reports. However Guðmundur is unconcerned, and has faith in his medical team. “This is nothing to worry about. They expected this, and know what to do,” he said.

Towards the end of February, Guðmundur will be transferred to a rehabilitation hospital, where he expects to be for several months. He said that it is best that the rejection happened before the transfer, and that he feels well and increasingly more energetic.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.