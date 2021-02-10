From Iceland — “Husavik” Shortlisted For The Best Original Song At 93rd Oscars

Photo by Courtesy of Netflix

“Husavik”, from the film ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’, has the possibility of being nominated for the best original song at this years Oscars.

The shortlists for nine categories were announced yesterday. Other categories, such as best documentary feature, best visual effects and international feature film were also announced.

Not the first time the song has been nominated for an award.

The song received a nomination for best song at the Critics’ Choice Awards last year.

The film itself was nominated for two People’s Choice Awards; those awards being best comedy film and best comedy actor (Will Farrel).

It was also nominated at the Grammy Awards for the best compilation soundtrack for visual media.

A smash hit with Icelanders.

The film was exceptionally popular in Iceland when it released on Netflix last year. The film takes place in Husavik and is about a singer who desperately wants to perform at the Eurovision contest.

The song was composed written by Fat Max Gsus, Rickard Göransson and Savan Kotecha. It was sung by both Will Farrel and Molly Sandén.

Atli Örvarsson composed the music for the film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga but did not compose the song Husavik.

Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on March 15th and then it will be revealed whether the song will be nominated or not.

The Oscars themselves will be hosted on the 25th April.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.