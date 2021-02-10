From Iceland — RVK Newscast #73: Pfizer Rumours & Oscar Nominations


RVK Newscast #73: Pfizer Rumours & Oscar Nominations

Published February 10, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The rumoured Pfizer trial did not happened, but what did happen is that stocks in Icelandair plummeted nonetheless because of the fake rumours. Also on the newscast: It is a possibility that Iceland could get another Oscar nomination after being shortlisted for “Húsavík” from the Eurovision movie. This is only one year after Hildur Guðnadóttir won the Oscar for ‘Joker’. This and more in our Grapevine Newscast.

Wanna try notorious liquorice? Click here

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
“Husavik” Shortlisted For The Best Original Song At 93rd Oscars

“Husavik” Shortlisted For The Best Original Song At 93rd Oscars

by

News
Arm Transplant Patient Gives Finger To Rejection Concerns

Arm Transplant Patient Gives Finger To Rejection Concerns

by

News
Demonstration Supports Human Trafficking Survivor, Lawyer Optimistic

Demonstration Supports Human Trafficking Survivor, Lawyer Optimistic

by

News
No Hope Of Reaching An Agreement With Pfizer

No Hope Of Reaching An Agreement With Pfizer

by

News
COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases Yesterday

COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases Yesterday

by

News
A Quarter Of Workers In Iceland Struggle To Makes Ends Meet

A Quarter Of Workers In Iceland Struggle To Makes Ends Meet

by

Show Me More!