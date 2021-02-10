From Iceland — RVK Newscast #73: Pfizer Rumours & Oscar Nominations

Photo by Art Bicnick

The rumoured Pfizer trial did not happened, but what did happen is that stocks in Icelandair plummeted nonetheless because of the fake rumours. Also on the newscast: It is a possibility that Iceland could get another Oscar nomination after being shortlisted for “Húsavík” from the Eurovision movie. This is only one year after Hildur Guðnadóttir won the Oscar for ‘Joker’. This and more in our Grapevine Newscast.

