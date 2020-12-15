From Iceland — Bus Free For Under 11s From 2021

Photo by Strætó

Vísir reports that Strætó will start providing free bus travel for children aged eleven or younger. This change will be implemented from January 3rd 2021, and will apply to bus routes running in the capital area.

Strætó will also be implementing a new payment system, which should be introduced in April next year. Once this system has begun operating, children will need to scan a card or app on their phone upon boarding in order to benefit from the fare changes.

Until this system is up and running, children who are eligible for free travel will simply be allowed to ride the bus free of charge.

Bear in mind that if you do take the bus, masks are required. And yes, that does mean leaving them on the whole time you are on the bus.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.