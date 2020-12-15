From Iceland — Prikið To Move Future "Window Concerts" Online Following Criticism

Photo by vísir.is

Fréttablaðið reports that Prikið will move future “window concerts” online.

This decision comes in response to criticism they received following Auður’s concert on Saturday, which drew large crowds. Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason expressed concern about how these large amount of people close together may be unsafe.

Amid these concerns that large gatherings can promote the spread of the virus, Prikið have announced that future concerts will only be streamed online. The events will remain online-only until Christmas, at least.

As reported, Geoffrey Þór Huntingdon-Williams, manager and co-owner of Prikið, emphasised that he received the blessing of the police for the concert, which was confirmed by MBL, albeit not without police chief Ásgeir Þór Ásgeirsson saying he would have liked to have seen more people wearing masks at the event.

While he initially stated that the next such concert would have free masks given out to the crowd, he has apparently taken the pandemic concerns to heart and gone the extra mile.

