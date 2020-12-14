From Iceland — "Window Concert" Criticised For Creating A Crowd During Pandemic

“Window Concert” Criticised For Creating A Crowd During Pandemic

Published December 14, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Vísir

On Saturday, a window concert took place at Prikið, Vísir reports. As many people were gathered together in the centre of Reykjavík to watch the concert, many of them not wearing masks, concerns have arisen that this event may have been an opportunity for coronavirus to spread.

Þórólfur Guðnason, who is an epidemiologist, appeared on Bítin á Bylgjan to discuss the reality of the risk. Though it will not be clear for a week (or longer) whether this event contributed to an increased number of infections, Þórólfur made it clear that large gatherings of people create a risky environment, no matter whether indoors or outdoors. This is especially concerning considering that many people who attended the concert were not wearing masks.

Geoffrey Þór Huntingdon-Williams, manager and co-owner of Prikið, provided assurances to Vísir that the next window concert will increase pandemic security, including giving away masks to attendees. He emphasised that he received the blessing of the police for the concert, which was confirmed by MBL, albeit not without police chief Ásgeir Þór Ásgeirsson saying he would have liked to have seen more people wearing masks at the event.

The event itself was part of the project Create a Life in Closure, and took place in collaboration with the city of Reykjavík.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Coronavirus Vaccination Could Begin In Iceland Before 2021

Coronavirus Vaccination Could Begin In Iceland Before 2021

by

News
W.O.M.E.N Urge City of Reykjavík To Take Family Aid Allegations Seriously

W.O.M.E.N Urge City of Reykjavík To Take Family Aid Allegations Seriously

by

News
Parliament Rejects Proposal To Make Menstrual Products Free

Parliament Rejects Proposal To Make Menstrual Products Free

by

News
COVID-19 Round-Up: Four New Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine

COVID-19 Round-Up: Four New Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine

by

News
Protestor Denied Right To Appeal Based On Widely Criticised Law

Protestor Denied Right To Appeal Based On Widely Criticised Law

by

News
Track Of The Day: Daði Freyr – Every Moment Is Christmas With You

Track Of The Day: Daði Freyr – Every Moment Is Christmas With You

by

Show Me More!