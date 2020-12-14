From Iceland — "Window Concert" Criticised For Creating A Crowd During Pandemic

Photo by Vísir

On Saturday, a window concert took place at Prikið, Vísir reports. As many people were gathered together in the centre of Reykjavík to watch the concert, many of them not wearing masks, concerns have arisen that this event may have been an opportunity for coronavirus to spread.

Þórólfur Guðnason, who is an epidemiologist, appeared on Bítin á Bylgjan to discuss the reality of the risk. Though it will not be clear for a week (or longer) whether this event contributed to an increased number of infections, Þórólfur made it clear that large gatherings of people create a risky environment, no matter whether indoors or outdoors. This is especially concerning considering that many people who attended the concert were not wearing masks.

Geoffrey Þór Huntingdon-Williams, manager and co-owner of Prikið, provided assurances to Vísir that the next window concert will increase pandemic security, including giving away masks to attendees. He emphasised that he received the blessing of the police for the concert, which was confirmed by MBL, albeit not without police chief Ásgeir Þór Ásgeirsson saying he would have liked to have seen more people wearing masks at the event.

The event itself was part of the project Create a Life in Closure, and took place in collaboration with the city of Reykjavík.

