From Iceland — Coronavirus Vaccination Could Begin In Iceland Before 2021

Photo by Flickr/Creative Commons

Svandís Svavarsdóttir, Minister of Health, has said that coronavirus vaccinations could begin being administered before and shortly after the beginning of 2021, Vísir reports.

Once the marketing authorisation for the vaccine is approved in Europe (which is due to happen on December 29th), the Icelandic Medicines Agency will be able to prioritise processing the necessary documentation so that it is possible for vaccination in Iceland to begin. This could reportedly be within a few hours of processing the necessary license.

“We have planned both the distribution of the substance all over the country and we have planned how the vaccination will be carried out,”Svandís says. It should be possible for the vaccine to be rolled out quickly and efficiently, with high-risk groups and front-line health care workers taking priority over the general population.

Iceland has already made a deal with Pfizer, one of the companies producing a coronavirus vaccine, with plans for the country to receive some 170,000 doses for 85,000 people.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.